GoByte (GBX) Trading 77.2% Higher Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. GoByte has a market cap of $382,318.00 and $17,434.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 77.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,702,779 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

