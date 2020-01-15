GoChain (GO) Price Tops $0.0187

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One GoChain coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, Coinall and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. GoChain has a market cap of $16.71 million and $4.06 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,073,773,952 coins and its circulating supply is 891,384,271 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

