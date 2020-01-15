GoHelpFund (HELP) Hits Market Cap of $20,217.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 19% against the dollar. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $20,217.00 and approximately $22,731.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

