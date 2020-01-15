Gold Poker (GPKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Gold Poker has a market cap of $17,113.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 53.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.03517684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

