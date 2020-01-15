GoldFund Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $196,184.00 and approximately $2,238.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043292 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004876 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000600 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000154 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,905,253 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

