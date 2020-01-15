Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €69.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.94 ($67.37).

FP opened at €48.80 ($56.74) on Wednesday. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.55.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

