Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.56.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.62. 3,844,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.75. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $176.40 and a 52 week high of $248.52.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.