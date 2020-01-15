Goldman Sachs Group Increases Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 240

Capita (LON:CPI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Capita to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.71 ($2.26).

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 175.30 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.