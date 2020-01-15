Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.55), RTT News reports. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GS traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $247.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.75. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $176.40 and a 12-month high of $248.52.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.56.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.