Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHAK. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.68.

Shares of SHAK traded up $5.98 on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shake Shack by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 4.9% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

