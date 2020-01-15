Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to Buy

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,724. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CMS Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,951,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,766,000 after purchasing an additional 530,360 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,926,000 after purchasing an additional 664,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,931,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,765,000 after purchasing an additional 189,939 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CMS Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,254,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.