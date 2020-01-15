GoldMint Reaches One Day Volume of $259.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $346,795.00 and $259.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002061 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.04211466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00202141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

