Golem Price Hits $0.0347 (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Golem has a total market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Iquant and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cobinhood, BigONE, Poloniex, Livecoin, Mercatox, Tux Exchange, Bithumb, Tidex, HitBTC, Upbit, WazirX, BitBay, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Braziliex, OKEx, Koinex, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, YoBit, Iquant, Bitbns, ABCC, DragonEX, Binance, Cryptopia, Liqui, Zebpay, Huobi, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.