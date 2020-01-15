Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 47,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

