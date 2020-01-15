Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 562,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $927,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after buying an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,260,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,332,000 after buying an additional 108,152 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 5.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,039,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Graco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

