Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,793,643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 727.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793,643 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.63% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $71,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 444,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. 1,100,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,145. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

