Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 28,921 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 264.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 32,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.88.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.80. 4,529,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.34. Boeing Co has a one year low of $319.55 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

