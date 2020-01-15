Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 3.80% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 710.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 251,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,499,000. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 529.1% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 97,704 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,025,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,298.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,689. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.