Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,073 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 5.05% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 5,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,842. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3664 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

