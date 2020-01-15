Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $309,675. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

