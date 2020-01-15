Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in VF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. 1,396,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

