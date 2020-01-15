Gradient Investments LLC Buys 12,224 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 738,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,047. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

