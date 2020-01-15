Gradient Investments LLC Buys 14,849 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Chart Industries worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 62.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.13. 22,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,073. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

