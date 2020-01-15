Gradient Investments LLC Buys 304,164 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,164 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 6.27% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of MORT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,678. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.6388 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.