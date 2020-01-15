Gradient Investments LLC Buys 43,492 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 2.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,747,000 after buying an additional 138,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 717,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 159,012 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 4,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,144. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $24.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0713 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.