Gradient Investments LLC Buys 6,059 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,274,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,948,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,535 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 628,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 59,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 828,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,119. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.