Gradient Investments LLC Buys 61,322 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 57,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,671,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 594,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 118,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$24.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,889. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.