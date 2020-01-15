Gradient Investments LLC Buys 72,595 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 89,623.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 556,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,352,000 after buying an additional 207,370 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth $27,983,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,350,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,751.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.05. 1,406,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,561. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $106.40 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

