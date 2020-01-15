Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,038 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. 6,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.