Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.74% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. 24,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

