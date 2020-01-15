Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. 272,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

