Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,803,000 after purchasing an additional 159,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,035,000 after buying an additional 2,382,825 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,827 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,660. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

