Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 433.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after buying an additional 2,953,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,605,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. 7,446,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,600. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

