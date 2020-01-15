Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.57 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,842.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,051 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.54. 6,069,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

