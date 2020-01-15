Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 346.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,755. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.