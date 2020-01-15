Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

