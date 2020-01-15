Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 598,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 54,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 138,154 shares. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2223 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.