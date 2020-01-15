Gradient Investments LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 92,062.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,713 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.82% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. 44,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $40.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6087 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

