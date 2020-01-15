Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.10 Million Stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Cna Financial worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cna Financial by 69.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cna Financial by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cna Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cna Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cna Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,339,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

CNA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. 7,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial Corp has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $50.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $89,335.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.