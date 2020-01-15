Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 141,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.58. 71,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.53 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.57.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

