Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,727 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,386,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,836,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,217,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 154.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,465,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 888,514 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. 2,702,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

