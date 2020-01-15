Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

