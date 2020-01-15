Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,245,000 after acquiring an additional 559,649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,561,000 after acquiring an additional 528,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,908,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,275,000 after acquiring an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 397,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 189,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.25. 75,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,235. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

