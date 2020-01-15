Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 220,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 189.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 208.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 263,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM remained flat at $$24.56 during trading on Wednesday. 1,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,848. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

