Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after acquiring an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.08. The stock had a trading volume of 57,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,500. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.92. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $270.63 and a fifty-two week high of $420.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.