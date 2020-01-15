Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 112,830 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 33,185.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,830 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 15,792.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,874 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 15,894.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 447,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 444,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,355,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paychex by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,567,000 after purchasing an additional 348,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.37. 114,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,013. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,886 shares of company stock worth $9,635,872. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

