Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,791,037 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 841.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 2.69% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $30,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $18,801,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $14,251,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,578. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

