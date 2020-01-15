Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 40,266 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,801,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4,617.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period.

SPYD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 711,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,941. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

