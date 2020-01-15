Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 75,371 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,371 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 101.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 264,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 285.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 39,069 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 11,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $20.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

