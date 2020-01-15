Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 792,450 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 142.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,450 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JRO. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 158,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 53.9% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 371,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 130,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 3,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,256. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

